Who was at Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's wedding? What we know so far

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are officially married, but if social media is anything to go by, you may have already seen some of football's biggest stars supposedly celebrating alongside them.

Photos circulating online appear to show Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane attending the couple's wedding. There is just one problem: the images are fake.

The viral photographs are AI-generated, and there is currently no credible evidence that any of the four football stars attended the ceremony.

So, who was actually there?

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Their five children were confirmed guests

Ronaldo, 41, and Rodríguez, 32, married in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on Tuesday, August 11.

According to a press release cited by People, the ceremony was a "private and intimate moment" attended by the couple's five children.

That means Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda were among those confirmed to have witnessed the couple tie the knot.

Beyond their children, however, details about the guest list remain scarce. No celebrity guests have been publicly confirmed as attendees at the time of writing.

Did Messi, Mbappé, Haaland and Kane attend?

Despite photographs circulating across social media, there is no evidence that Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland or Harry Kane attended Ronaldo's wedding.

A fact-check published by The Times of India found that the viral images supposedly showing the footballers at the ceremony were generated using artificial intelligence.

Other reports have similarly found no credible evidence placing the players at the actual ceremony.

The images are the latest example of misinformation surrounding Ronaldo and Rodríguez's wedding, which had already been the subject of intense speculation before the couple confirmed their marriage.

What about the star-studded guest list?

Ahead of the wedding, a supposed guest list circulated online featuring major names from football, music and entertainment.

Among those rumoured to have been invited were Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Rio Ferdinand, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Drake, Travis Scott and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, those names were never confirmed by Ronaldo or Rodríguez, and an invitation should not be taken as confirmation that someone attended. As of August 12, no celebrity from the widely circulated list has been credibly confirmed as a wedding guest.

How did Ronaldo announce the wedding?

Ronaldo confirmed his marriage to Rodríguez by sharing a photograph of the couple's hands displaying their wedding bands.

He kept the caption simple, writing: "C.G"

The wedding came exactly one year after Rodríguez announced their engagement on August 11, 2025. The pair have been together for nearly a decade.

While the couple's wedding attracted global attention, the confirmed details suggest the actual ceremony was far more private than the star-studded celebration portrayed across social media.

For now, their five children remain the only publicly confirmed guests at the intimate ceremony.