Cristiano Ronaldo marries Georgina Rodriguez: How a chance Gucci store meeting led to 'I do'

For years, fans have followed every milestone in Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s relationship. Now, the couple have given them the biggest update yet.

Earlier this month, speculation was rife that the Portuguese football superstar was set to marry his longtime partner in Madeira, his hometown. Fans closely followed the chatter around the rumoured ceremony, with social media abuzz over reports that the couple had chosen the island for their big day. However, those rumours did not materialise, leaving fans disappointed after Ronaldo appeared to dismiss the claims.

But just days later, the couple have officially tied the knot.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez took to Instagram on August 11 to share the happy news with their millions of followers. In a joint post, the newlyweds shared a close-up photograph of their hands, wedding rings on display, accompanied by the simple caption: “C ❤️ G”.

The couple reportedly exchanged vows in an intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, in the presence of their children.

The date also carries personal significance. Rodriguez announced their engagement exactly a year earlier, on August 11, 2025, sharing a photograph of her engagement ring with the Spanish caption, "Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas or"(Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.)

For Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who've spent almost a decade together, the wedding marks a new chapter in a relationship that began with a chance encounter at a Gucci boutique in Madrid.

A chance meeting at Gucci

Before the private jets, family photographs and global headlines, Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s love story began in an unexpectedly unusual setting.

It was 2016 and Rodriguez, then 22, was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci boutique in Madrid. Ronaldo, who at the time was playing for Real Madrid, was already one of the most recognisable names in world football when he walked into the store.

“Our first meeting was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant,” she recalled in an interview with Elle. A few days later, their paths crossed again at another fashion event, offering the pair a chance to speak away from the shop floor. “It was love at first sight for both,” she said.

By early 2017, the couple had made their relationship public, appearing together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich. Over the years, their romance has played out across Madrid, Turin, Manchester and now Saudi Arabia, as Ronaldo’s football career took the family across continents.

Who is Georgina Rodriguez?

While she is best known globally as Ronaldo’s longtime partner, Rodriguez has built an identity and audience of her own.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Rodriguez moved to Spain as a child and grew up in Jaca, a small town in the Pyrenees. Long before her red-carpet appearances, she trained in ballet and worked a number of jobs as she built her life independently.

Her move to Madrid eventually led her to luxury retail and, of course, that now-famous role at Gucci.

Rodriguez’s journey from a small-town upbringing to global celebrity has also been the focus of Netflix’s reality series I Am Georgina. The show gives viewers a glimpse into her life beyond the picture-perfect Instagram posts, following her as a mother, businesswoman, fashion figure and partner to one of football’s biggest stars.

The couple share daughters Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, and Rodriguez also plays an active role in the lives of Ronaldo’s other children. Their family has experienced both immense joy and personal heartbreak, including the loss of Bella’s twin brother during childbirth in 2022.

Now, nearly a decade on, their journey from a chance meeting in Madrid to tying the knot in Portugal proves that sometimes, a life-changing love story can begin with the simplest of encounters.