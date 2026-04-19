Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai to play quarter finals of AFC Champions League

Al Nassr shares training photos of star forward ahead of quarter-finals

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 19 Apr 2026, 11:02 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Dubai on Saturday ahead of the AFC Champions League 2 quarter-finals, with his club sharing behind-the-scenes moments from training.

The official account of Al Nassr posted images of the forward during preparations, offering a glimpse into the team’s build-up to the knockout stage of the AFC Champions League. Al Nassr are set to face Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League 2 quarter-finals. The match will take place at 6 pm UAE time at Zabeel Stadium, with both sides competing for a place in the semi-finals.

Recommended For You

New wave of unstable weather in UAE to bring rain, dust and rising temperatures

New wave of unstable weather in UAE to bring rain, dust and rising temperatures

Iran military command says has closed Hormuz again over US blockade

Iran military command says has closed Hormuz again over US blockade

Dubai private schools to resume bus services; Global Village to reopen April 20

Dubai private schools to resume bus services; Global Village to reopen April 20

UAE to resume school bus services as students return to classrooms on April 20

UAE to resume school bus services as students return to classrooms on April 20

School bus operations across UAE to resume from Monday, April 20

School bus operations across UAE to resume from Monday, April 20

 

Their opponents, Al Wasl, are one of the UAE’s most established sides. The Dubai-based club is an eight-time UAE league champion and was notably coached by Diego Maradona during the 2011-2012 season, adding to their historic profile in regional football.

His presence in Dubai has already sparked excitement among UAE fans, with many expected to follow the team’s progress closely as the knockout rounds unfold.

Al Nassr head into the quarter-finals in strong form. On April 12, the Saudi side secured a record 14th consecutive league win with a 2-0 victory over Al Akhdoud, marking their longest winning streak in club history.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a close-range finish, taking his tally to 24 league goals this season, while João Félix added a second early in the second half.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

New wave of unstable weather in UAE to bring rain, dust and rising temperatures

2

Iran military command says has closed Hormuz again over US blockade

3

Dubai private schools to resume bus services; Global Village to reopen April 20

4

UAE to resume school bus services as students return to classrooms on April 20

5

School bus operations across UAE to resume from Monday, April 20