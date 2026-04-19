Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai to play quarter finals of AFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Dubai on Saturday ahead of the AFC Champions League 2 quarter-finals, with his club sharing behind-the-scenes moments from training.

The official account of Al Nassr posted images of the forward during preparations, offering a glimpse into the team’s build-up to the knockout stage of the AFC Champions League. Al Nassr are set to face Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League 2 quarter-finals. The match will take place at 6 pm UAE time at Zabeel Stadium, with both sides competing for a place in the semi-finals.

Their opponents, Al Wasl, are one of the UAE’s most established sides. The Dubai-based club is an eight-time UAE league champion and was notably coached by Diego Maradona during the 2011-2012 season, adding to their historic profile in regional football.

His presence in Dubai has already sparked excitement among UAE fans, with many expected to follow the team’s progress closely as the knockout rounds unfold.

Al Nassr head into the quarter-finals in strong form. On April 12, the Saudi side secured a record 14th consecutive league win with a 2-0 victory over Al Akhdoud, marking their longest winning streak in club history.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a close-range finish, taking his tally to 24 league goals this season, while João Félix added a second early in the second half.