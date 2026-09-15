Zimbabwe's Taylor takes over from Tendulkar as longest-serving ODI player

Brendan Taylor replaced India great Sachin Tendulkar as the longest-serving one-day international player on Tuesday after the Zimbabwe veteran took the field for the series opener against Australia in Harare.

Taylor's ODI career now spans 22 years and four months, taking the mantle from Tendulkar, who retired from the 50-overs format in 2012 after playing for 22 years and three months.

Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in ODIs (18,426) and the format's most capped player with 463 appearances.

Taylor, 40, emerged as one of Zimbabwe's most prolific talents in 2004 and has scored a national record 11 hundreds in 207 ODI games heading into Tuesday's match.

Taylor retired in 2021 and was banned for three and half years in 2022 for breaching the ICC’s Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping codes.

After serving the suspension he came out of retirement in 2025 with Zimbabwe gearing up to co-host next year's ODI World Cup with South Africa and Namibia.