'You're a little Barbie': Sports presenter draws flak over interview with Australian cricketer

Chris Hughes, who appeared on reality TV show Love Island, made the controversial remark while speaking to cricketer Maitlan Brown

Photo: Twitter

Wed 2 Aug 2023, 7:21 PM

A sports presenter has sparked outrage after he referred to Australian women's team cricketer Maitlan Brown as a “little Barbie” during an on-field interview.

Chris Hughes, who appeared on the reality TV show Love Island, was covering The Hundred cricket tournament on August 1.

In the interview, Brown, who was representing Southern Brave against their match with Trent Rockets in the 100-ball cricket tournament, talked about how her team was bonding and mentioned that the players went to see Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. The match took place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, UK.

“We watched Barbie the other night altogether and it was really good team bonding and the group is gelling really well together,” Brown said.

She added, “That is the key to success I think in tournaments like this, how well and how quickly you can gel as a group”.

To this, Hughes, 30, responded, “You're a little Barbie yourself innit, with your blue eyes”.

As Brown laughed at Hughes’ comment, the presenter added, “She's blushing now."

Hughes was covering the tournament for the BBC. According to a Daily Mail report, the BBC has said that they have discussed the matter with Hughes. “We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate,” a BBC spokesperson was quoted as saying.

His remarks did not go down well with some social media users as well.

“That’s shocking,” a person reacted.

Another person said, “Not sure interviewing Maitlan Brown needed to include "you're a bit of a Barbie too with your blue eyes" did it.”

A few said that they “had to rewind to check” if they “heard it right”.

“She’s an elite athlete and he’s referring to her as a Barbie. Let’s all have a think about whether that’s in any way appropriate - no, we don’t need to. It’s not!” a user commented.

Meanwhile, Southern Brave won the match by 27 runs. Smriti Mandhana, who is the Indian cricket team’s vice-captain, opened the innings for Southern Brave. She scored 55 runs and was adjudged Player of the Match. The Hundred competition is a cricket tournament involving eight men's and eight women's sides across major cities in England and Wales.

