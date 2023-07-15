Yashasvi Jaiswal belongs here, says Rohit Sharma after India's big win against West Indies

Pogacar said he wanted an early night ahead of the Grand Colombier
Yashasvi Jaiswal always had the talent and now he has shown that he belongs at the highest level, India skipper Rohit Sharma said following the southpaw’s 171 on debut in the first Test against West Indies.
India won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs after the West Indies, who made 150 in its first innings, were all out for 130 in the second innings, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's 7-71.
Ashwin also took five wickets in the first innings.
But Jaiswal was named man-of-the-match for his superlative 171 off 387 balls on debut as India declared its first innings at 421 for five declared.
Jaiswal became only the third Indian to score 150 on debut and his big break came after sensational performances in IPL and domestic cricket.
Rohit, who also got a hundred, shared a 229-run stand with Jaiswal.
“He has the talent, he has shown us in the past that he is ready. Came and batted sensibly. The temperament was also tested, at no stage he was panicking. The chats we had were to remind him that ‘you belong here. You have done the hard yards, enjoy your time here’,” said Rohit.
The West Indies batters struggled against the Indian spin attack of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who took five wickets in the match, on a sluggish surface.
“I would like to start by saying it was a great effort with the ball. Getting them out for 150 set the game for us. We knew batting would get tough, it wasn’t easy to score runs. We knew we wanted to bat only once and bat long. Get over 400 runs and then we came out and bowled really well,” he said.
“Both Ash and Jadeja were superb, specially Ashwin for coming out and bowling this way was class.”
On starting with a win in the new WTC cycle, he said: “Always nice to start well, it is a fresh cycle. We weren’t too worried about the pitch, we wanted to come here and get results.
“Important to start well, now about taking that momentum into the second Test. There are a couple of new guys and people who haven’t had much Test cricket, so just about getting them out on the field now.”
The second Test will start on July 20 at Port of Spain.
