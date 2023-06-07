WTC final: Warner falls as Australia reach 73/2 at lunch

Tennis ace says she first met Arthur Borges during a walk to Central Park in New York
Indian bowlers were relentless on a lively pitch as they restricted Australia to 73 for two at lunch on the opening day of the World Test Championship final at the Oval on Wednesday.
Shardul Thakur dismissed David Warner (43 off 60 balls) at the stroke of lunch after the Australian opener survived a probing spell from Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
Siraj got Indian an early breakthrough when he had Usman Khawaja caught behind for a duck.
But Warner and Marnus Labuschagne (26 not out off 61 balls) revived the Australian innings before Thakur struck.
Steve Smith was unbeaten on two at lunch.
Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl on a green pitch.
