WTC final: Travis Head, Steve Smith fight back after India's early strikes

Australia's Travis Head plays a shot. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 6:30 PM

Travis Head scored a brilliant unbeaten 60 off 75 balls and Steve Smith conjured a patient unbeaten 33 off 102 balls as Australia reached 170/3 at tea on the opening day of the World Test Championship final against India at the Oval.

Head and Smith have shared 97 runs for the fourth wicket so far after India reduced Australia to 76 for three at the start of the second session.

Earlier, India struck at either end of the session to leave Australia 73-2 at lunch.

Australia was in trouble in the opening overs when Usman Khawaja fell for a duck before opening partner David Warner counter-attacked.

The under-pressure left-hander was in fine touch, making 43 that included eight boundaries.

But his innings ended in unlucky fashion when he gloved an attempted pull off Shardul Thakur and was well caught down the legside by diving wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

Both Thakur and fellow paceman Mohammed Siraj had lunchtime figures of 1-16.

Marnus Labuschagne (26) was the third wicket to fall when he was bowled by Mohammed Shami after lunch. and Steve Smith two not out.

But number five Head launched a brilliant counter attack to revive the Australian innings and he he found solid support from Smith at the other end.

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl on a green wicket.