WTC final: India fights back at Oval with Steve Smith's wicket

Ryan Moore salutes trainer Aidan O'Brien's wizardry as he wins a record-extending ninth English Derby
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
India finally made an inroad into the Australian middle-order after the ending the big partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith on the second morning of the World Test Championship final.
Mohammed Siraj got his second wicket of the match when he had Head (163) caught behind.
Head added 17 runs to his overnight score of 146.
ALSO READ:
The second wicket of the day came when Mohammed Shami dismissed Cameron Green for six.
Meanwhile, Smith, resuming on the overnight score of 95, completed his hundred on Thursday.
This was Smith's ninth Test hundred against India.
But the former Australian captain played on to a Shardul Thakur delivery to be dismissed for 121.
Australia was 391/6 after 101 overs.
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
Kenyan clocked 3:49.11 secs to eclipse previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015
Tennis ace says she first met Arthur Borges during a walk to Central Park in New York
Military Order represents Godolphin's Charlie Appleby while Charlie Johnston saddles Dubai Mile for Emirati businessman Ahmed Al Shaikh
Pegula's defeat means that four of the top 10 women's seeds have already been knocked out of Roland Garros
Man City will be hoping to complete the second part of its incredible bid to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in a single season
Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari