WTC final: India fights back at Oval with Steve Smith's wicket

Smith fell to Shardul Thakur after his ninth Test hundred against India

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket on Thursday. — ICC Twitter

By Team KT Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 2:58 PM

India finally made an inroad into the Australian middle-order after the ending the big partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith on the second morning of the World Test Championship final.

Mohammed Siraj got his second wicket of the match when he had Head (163) caught behind.

Head added 17 runs to his overnight score of 146.

The second wicket of the day came when Mohammed Shami dismissed Cameron Green for six.

Meanwhile, Smith, resuming on the overnight score of 95, completed his hundred on Thursday.

This was Smith's ninth Test hundred against India.

But the former Australian captain played on to a Shardul Thakur delivery to be dismissed for 121.

Australia was 391/6 after 101 overs.