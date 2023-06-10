WTC final: Great start for India on Day 4, Umesh dismisses Labuschagne

Umesh Yadav (left) celebrates the wicket.

India made a good start on the Day Four of the World Test Championship final against India at the Oval on Saturday.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, who was caught at first slip by Cheteshwar Pujara.

Labuschagne failed to add to his overnight score of 41.

Umesh opened the bowling for India on Day Four with Mohammed Shami, with both bowlers keeping a very tight line.

Alex Carey (five not out) joined Cameron Green (9 not out) in the middle with Australia on 130 for five in its second innings.

The Aussies have taken a 303 runs lead as of now with five wickets in hand.