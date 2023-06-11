WTC final: Can Kohli and Rahane produce a miracle for India today? Or will rain play spoilsport?

And what happens if the World Test Championship final between India and Australia ends in a draw?

India's Virat Kohli waves to supporters as he walks off the field at stumps on Day 4. — AFP

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 11:53 AM

Can Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane produce a miracle on the final day of the World Test Championship against Australia at the Oval?

That's the million-dollar question now.

Chasing a world record 444 for victory, India was staring at a massive defeat when skipper Rohit Sharma (43) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) fell in quick succession to leave the team at 93 for three in the post-tea session on the fourth day.

But Kohli (44 not out) and Rahane (20 not out) batted confidently in bright sunshine against the Australian attack, taking India to 164 for three at stumps with their unbroken 71-run partnership .

It was a partnership that kept India's thin hopes alive.

Now the team needs 280 runs today with seven wickets in hand.

How's the pitch?

A big partnership today from Kohli and Rahane could decisively turn the game in India's favour.

But one or two quick wickets from the Australians would spell doom for India.

This pitch still has uneven bounce, the odd ball is still rising sharply from a good length.

It's not T20 cricket, it's Test cricket where pitches always give bowlers a fair chance against the batters.

This is the reason why no team in the history of Test cricket has successfully chased more than 418 runs.

So the odds are still stacked against India even with Kohli and Rahane at the crease.

How's the weather?

There is also a possibility of rain and thundershower in London later today.

If the sun gives way to a cloudy sky, the conditions will favour the pace bowlers once again.

The ball will swing and it will be a huge challenge for Indian batsmen to survive in such conditions.

Reserve day

As per the ICC playing conditions for the WTC final, if play cannot be completed due to weather conditions on the fifth day, the match will go into Day Six, the reserve day.

So we still have the chance of a result tomorrow (Monday) if rain plays spoilsport today and the match gets into the reserve day.

What happens if it ends in a draw?

If there is still no clear winner and the final of the World Test Championship ends in a draw, the trophy will be shared by the two teams and the prize money will distributed equally, according to the ICC, the game's governing body.