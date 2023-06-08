WTC final: Can India fight back and stop Australia from posting a 500-plus total today?

Ryan Moore salutes trainer Aidan O'Brien's wizardry as he wins a record-extending ninth English Derby
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
Buoyed by Travis Head's magnificent hundred — 146 not out off 156 balls — and Steve Smith's brilliant unbeaten 95, Australia finished the opening day of the World Test Championship at 327 for three.
The Aussies are in a commanding position against India who looked clueless during Head and Smith's 250-run unbroken partnership for the fourth wicket after it reduced Australia to 76 for three.
So can India make a comeback at the Oval today, the second day of this high-profile Test match?
ALSO READ:
Early wickets will be key to India's hopes today.
If the bowlers, who looked tired in the second and third sessions yesterday after the promising start, can bounce back and break this partnership, India will be right back in this contest.
The pitch played better from the second session onwards under bright sunshine.
In the morning session, the weather was gloomy and the Indian pacers exploited it beautifully.
Now Rohit Sharma's men will be hoping for an overcast condition this morning to swing the ball.
If they can get a few quick wickets, the likes of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will fancy their chances against the Australian lower-order.
But they will also need better support from Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur, both of these pacers were ineffective yesterday.
The decision to drop veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin seems to have backfired as the dryness beneath the green surface would have brought him into play.
It's a huge challenge for India now to make a comeback without the world's number one ranked bowler.
So can they still stop Australia from posting a 500-plus total?
It's not going to be easy as Smith, the world's best Test batsman, is looking set for another big hundred.
Only an inspired spell of fast bowling from either Shami or Siraj can get India back in the contest.
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
Kenyan clocked 3:49.11 secs to eclipse previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015
Tennis ace says she first met Arthur Borges during a walk to Central Park in New York
Military Order represents Godolphin's Charlie Appleby while Charlie Johnston saddles Dubai Mile for Emirati businessman Ahmed Al Shaikh
Pegula's defeat means that four of the top 10 women's seeds have already been knocked out of Roland Garros
Man City will be hoping to complete the second part of its incredible bid to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in a single season
Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari