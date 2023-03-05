WPL: Shafali returns to form as Delhi win

Warne passed away on March 4, 2022 after a suspected heart attack while vacationing in Thailand
Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma, who returned to form with an aggressive fifty, credited her senior partner Australian skipper Meg Lanning for calming her "nerves" as Delhi Capitals secured a 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their WPL opener in Mumbai on Sunday.
Delhi Capitals piled up an imposing 223 for two on a batter-friendly track with openers Shafali (84) and Lanning (72) destroying the RCB attack.
In reply, the Royal Challengers Bangalore could only manage to make 163 for eight in 20 overs.
Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 35 for the RCB while Heather Knight made 34. But none of the RCB batters converted their starts.
Meanwhile, Shafali admitted to being nervous at the start of her innings when Delhi Capitals came out to bat.
"I was a bit nervous at the start. The experience of playing with Lanning was good, she's a good friend of mine and she told me to be responsible with the bat," Shafali said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
The footballer was previously accused of rape by an American who filed a case against him
Between 2008 and 2015, the Serb played in eight consecutive championships
He got past his good friend Alexander Zverev, who had a remarkable 5-0 record of winning every match they have played on the ATP Tour so far, in the semifinals
It is the second biggest fixture of the UAE season, and also features the third and final leg of the Al Maktoum Challenge, a Group 1 contest which is run over the same course and distance as the Dubai World Cup
Frenchman puts Bahrain Raid Xtreme firmly in pole position in World Rally-Raid Championship
The pitch at the Holkar Stadium received three demerit points as a result
The 34-year-old is set to take up a new role as assistant coach with the team