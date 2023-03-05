WPL: Shafali returns to form as Delhi win

Delhi Capitals piled up an imposing 223 for two on a batter-friendly track with openers Shafali (84) and Lanning (72) destroying the RCB attack

Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma plays a shot. — PTI

By PTI Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 10:11 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 10:12 PM

Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma, who returned to form with an aggressive fifty, credited her senior partner Australian skipper Meg Lanning for calming her "nerves" as Delhi Capitals secured a 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their WPL opener in Mumbai on Sunday.

In reply, the Royal Challengers Bangalore could only manage to make 163 for eight in 20 overs.

Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 35 for the RCB while Heather Knight made 34. But none of the RCB batters converted their starts.

Meanwhile, Shafali admitted to being nervous at the start of her innings when Delhi Capitals came out to bat.

"I was a bit nervous at the start. The experience of playing with Lanning was good, she's a good friend of mine and she told me to be responsible with the bat," Shafali said at the post-match presentation ceremony.