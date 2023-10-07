World Cup: Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove

Jiu-jitsu athlete Asma Al Hosni clinched the top spot in the 52kg category
Pakistan players may be banned from competing in the Indian Premier League but TV footage of the lucrative tournament played a part in the team's opening World Cup win.
Of the 15-man Pakistan squad, only all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Agha Salman had ever visited the country before this World Cup.
Nawaz was part of the team which played at the 2016 World Twenty20 while Salman turned out for the Lahore Lions in the 2014 T20 Champions League.
Current captain and star batsman Babar Azam was initially named in the 2016 T20 squad but withdrew with an injury.
"We have come to India for the first time so we don't have much of an idea of playing in India," admitted Saud Shakeel, man of the match as Pakistan defeated the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday.
"But we have seen a little bit of the IPL and some matches in Hyderabad so that helped."
Shakeel certainly had few problems adapting to his new surroundings with a fine 68 in the 81-run win which helped Pakistan to victory over the Dutch.
Mohammad Rizwan also made 68 in a 120-run stand after Pakistan were reeling at 38-3 in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.
Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-haq fell for 12 and 15 respectively while Azam managed just an 18-ball five.
"The tournament has just started and we are playing in Hyderabad," said Shakeel.
"Everyone knows that the ball stops early on here on this pitch. There are chances of losing a wicket."
Pakistan next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, also in Hyderabad, before their eagerly-awaited clash against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on October 14.
ALSO READ:
Jiu-jitsu athlete Asma Al Hosni clinched the top spot in the 52kg category
Lindars has won the 2022 Europe Triathlon Challenge Long Distance Championships Almere, finishing the race in 7 hours and 55 minutes
Despite enjoying far greater experience, whatever advantage The Tigers have in this match will be slender
Event co-founder Vijay Vasu said it was especially gratifying to welcome four new members to the Tour
Lamprecht and Lindblad bring star appeal to World Amateur Team Championships
Organiser Anis Sajan wants all participating teams to have a chance of winning and to pick up prizes
Players from both teams looked relaxed under the lights, enjoying their first experience of the Etihad Arena and Abu Dhabi in general
The National team also secure three silver medals on the first day of the jiu-jitsu competitions in in Hangzhou, China