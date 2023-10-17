World Cup 2023: South Africa bowl against Dutch in wet and chilly Dharamsala

The start was delayed by an hour due to rain

Groundsmen work to dry pitch and the field after rains ahead of the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands, in Dharamsala, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. PTI

By AFP Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 1:46 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 1:56 PM

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl against the Netherlands in their Cricket World Cup match at the wet and chilly Himalayan venue of Dharamsala on Tuesday.

The start was delayed by an hour due to rain but it remains a 50 overs a side affair with the game getting underway in temperatures of 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit).

South Africa have won both their opening games at the tournament against Sri Lanka and Australia while the Dutch have been defeated by Pakistan and New Zealand.

The Proteas made one change with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee returning to replace leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi while Logan van Beek has recovered from injury and takes the place of fellow seamer Ryan Klein.

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt/wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

