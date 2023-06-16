World Cup 2023: Pakistan's participation in India subject to government approval

According to the draft schedule, India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in a mouth-watering clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad

AFP File

Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 7:42 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 7:43 PM

Pakistan's participation in the 50-over World Cup to be hosted by India later this year is subject to approval from their government, a report said on Friday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepared a draft schedule earlier in the week, and it was sent to the International Cricket Council (ICC), cricket's governing body as well as the participating teams for their feedback. The final schedule is expected to be announced next week.

The World Cup is scheduled to be held across multiple venues in India from October 5 to November 19.

According to the draft schedule, India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in a mouth-watering clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad. Overall, Pakistan are scheduled to play across five venues during the league stage of the tournament.

But Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi told ESPNCricinfo that their participation in the showpiece event is dependent on their government's approval.

"We have written to the ICC that we can't give approval or disapproval to this (World Cup schedule)," Sethi was quoted as saying.

"It's our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it's their government that decides when they go to play. There is no point asking us if we will play in Ahmedabad. When the time comes, first it will be decided whether we are going or not, then the government decides where we will go. Our decision will rest on these two important conditions," he added.

India and Pakistan have played each other only at multi-team events abroad. Pakistan last toured India for the T20 World Cup in 2016.

