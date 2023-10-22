World Cup 2023: India bowl out New Zealand for 273

Both teams remain undefeated after playing four games each, today one team's unbeaten run is bound to end

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell. Photo: Reuters

By PTI Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 4:49 PM

Pacer Mohammed Shami grabbed 5/54 in his comeback to help India restrict New Zealand to a modest 273 in a World Cup match here on Sunday.

Having been included in place of Shardul Thakur, Shami was the pick of the Indian bowling attack as New Zealand folded up for 273 in the last ball of the innings. Kuldeep Yadav bagged 2/73.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with a career-best 130. New Zealand lost openers Devon Conway (0) and Will Young (17) cheaply, but thereafter Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75) shared a 159-run partnership to revive their innings.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 273 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 130, Rachin Ravindra 75; Mohammed Shami 5/54) vs India.

