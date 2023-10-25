World Cup 2023: Free popcorn, cold drinks for all fans at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during India match

It will host the India versus Sri Lanka game on November 2, followed by Australia-Afghanistan and the semi-finals on November 15

The Wankhede Stadium has hosted several prestigious national and international matches.

On November 2, 2023, cricket enthusiasts will witness a rematch of sorts as India face Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wandheke Stadium, harking back to the 2011 final when the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team clinched a second ODI World Cup for the nation.

This time, fans can look forward to an enhanced experience in the 33rd match of the ongoing ODI World Cup games, with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) generously offering complimentary popcorn and cold drinks for all.

In a statement, MCA president Amol Kale said that the fans will have to show their tickets at the counter and after getting it stamped they will be provided with free popcorn and a cold drink. Amol Kale further stated that MCA will bear the cost of it and apex members of the committee have agreed on the proposal.

"I had proposed to provide free one-time popcorn and cold drinks to all fans who turn up to watch World Cup games. It will be for the non-hospitality area. Fans of those who come to watch the game will have to show their ticket at the designated counter. It will get stamped and free popcorn and coke will given to each fan.

Meanwhile, Kale also informed that MCA will be unveiling the Sachin Tendulkar statue on November 1 before India plays Lanka in Mumbai. MCA had decided to honour Tendulkar earlier this year and his life size statue has been prepared by a well known artist from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium has witnessed a several epic cricket matches, with its crowning glory being the unforgettable 2011 Cricket World Cup Final. This historic event saw India's victory over Sri Lanka, making them the first nation to secure the World Cup title on their home turf.

