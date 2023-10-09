World Cup 2023: 6 records that were shattered in India vs Australia match

India kicked off their World Cup campaign with a resounding six-wicket victory against the Aussies in Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.

It was Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s record-breaking 165-run partnership that helped the hosts overcome the five-time champions.

Having lost three early wickets with just two runs on board, India found themselves in a precarious position during the run chase after restricting Australia to 199. Kohli (85 runs) and Rahul (97 not out) steadied the ship and guided the team home.

Apart from the thrilling run chase, the World Cup 2023 fixture between India and Australia produced some incredible records.

Virat Kohli now has the most number of runs in successful chases in the history of ODIs. Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of runs 5,490 in 124 innings. Kohli currently has 5,517 runs in 92 innings in successful chases.

Kohli also succeeded in setting the record for most catches by an Indian cricketer in the World Cup. Kohli took the catch of Mitchell Marsh, his 15th, to break former spinner Anil Kumble’s record.

Kohli also shattered Tenduklar’s record for the most number of runs by an Indian in white-ball ICC tournaments. Tendulkar had scored 2,719 runs in 61 games. Kohli took 67 matches to cross the Indian icon.

Australia opener David Warner became the fastest cricketer to breach the 1,000-run mark in the World Cup. Warner reached the milestone in only 19 innings. Sachin Tendulkar and ex-South Africa skipper AB de Villiers required 20 innings to reach 1,000 runs.

Mitchell Starc emerged as the fastest bowler to scalp 50 wickets in World Cups. Starc achieved this feat after dismissing Indian opener Ishan Kishan for a golden duck. The Australia pacer broke former Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Malinga’s record with six innings to spare. Malinga had achieved the feat in 25 innings.

Kohli and Rahul’s 165-run stand is now the highest fourth-wicket partnership for India in the World Cup. This is also India’s highest partnership against Australia in a World Cup match.

