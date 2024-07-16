Wood replaces Anderson in England team for second Test against West Indies

Garcia and Fireballs GC take titles in $25 million LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama, Spain
Fast bowler Mark Wood has been named in place of James Anderson in an otherwise unchanged England line-up for the second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, the country's cricket board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.
Wood returned to the squad after Anderson retired from Tests following the first match at Lord's where England won by an innings and 114 runs inside three days.
Wood, who has 108 wickets in 34 Tests, last played for England during their tour of India earlier this year.
The 34-year-old will team up with fellow fast bowlers Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson, who picked up 12 wickets on his debut.
The second Test of the three-match series begins on Thursday.
ENGLAND TEAM AGAINST WEST INDIES
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.
