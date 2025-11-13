  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 13, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 22, 1447 | Fajr 05:14 | DXB clear.png27.4°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Wood faces nervous wait as Stokes shines in England warm-up match

The visitors will await the results of scans before determining if the 35-year-old Wood plays any further part in the tour match, their only official hit-out before the first Test

Published: Thu 13 Nov 2025, 8:11 PM

Top Stories

'They want to distract us': UAE official hits back at boycott calls amid Sudan crisis

'They want to distract us': UAE official hits back at boycott calls amid Sudan crisis

Bold or bizarre? UAE influencers react to Apple's iPhone pocket

Bold or bizarre? UAE influencers react to Apple's iPhone pocket

'Another major win any time': UAE Lottery says every ticket has a shot after Dh100-million win

'Another major win any time': UAE Lottery says every ticket has a shot after Dh100-million win

Fast bowler Mark Wood left the field on Thursday complaining of hamstring stiffness after bowling eight overs for an England XI against a second-string England Lions side during an Ashes warm-up game north of Perth.

The visitors will await the results of scans before determining if the 35-year-old Wood plays any further part in the tour match, their only official hit-out before the first Test against Australia at Perth Stadium starts on November 21.

Recommended For You

Resura Real Estate launches advisory-led investment model to protect international buyers in the UAE

Resura Real Estate launches advisory-led investment model to protect international buyers in the UAE

Spinners decide the game, says Gill as India face South Africa

Spinners decide the game, says Gill as India face South Africa

Thousands evacuated as typhoon Fung-wong brings floods to Taiwan

Thousands evacuated as typhoon Fung-wong brings floods to Taiwan

AD Ports group charts course for hybrid human-AI workforce

AD Ports group charts course for hybrid human-AI workforce

Delhi blast: Red car allegedly linked to prime suspect rounded up by police

Delhi blast: Red car allegedly linked to prime suspect rounded up by police

 

"That's part of being an extremely fast bowler. I haven't seen him yet and I haven't spoken to him so I don't know his current situation, we'll see what happens tomorrow," England vice-captain Harry Brook told reporters.

In another blow to England's Test preparations, 30-year-old pace bowler Brydon Carse did not make it to the ground, remaining at the team hotel due to illness.

Skipper Ben Stokes sparkled in his first game since injuring his shoulder against India in July, recording figures of 6-52 from 16 overs as the Lions made 382 all out at stumps on day one of the three-day game.

"It's good to have him back in the side and leading from the front," said Brook.

"We haven't spent much time together in the recent few months. To get back together as a group, get out on the pitch and work towards 10 wickets was a successful day."

Pacemen Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer acclimatised with one wicket apiece. Will Jacks top-scored with 84 while Joe Root, assuming spin duties, will be hoping for more success with the bat having conceded an average eight runs an over with figures of 1-117.

"It's not going to be easy (batting on Friday), it's not going to be light work out there. It's going to be a challenge and (the Lions bowlers) are going to want to prove a point," said Brook.

Nestled on the edge of the Swan Valley wine region 30 minutes out of Perth, Lilac Hill was once a regular stop for sides passing through Western Australia, with a festival-like atmosphere and a local team invariably including retired champions drawing big crowds.

The picturesque ground fell out of favour in the late 2000s when hectic modern scheduling made it difficult to accommodate fixtures beyond major venues.

But it received a reprieve this season with the WACA currently in use to host a Sheffield Shield clash between Western Australia and Queensland, where Australia all-rounder Cameron Green found form for the home side with 94.