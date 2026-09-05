Women's Asia Cup: UAE keep semifinal hopes alive with big win

The UAE remained upbeat about their chances of qualifying for the semifinals at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Dubai following their comprehensive six-wicket win over Indonesia on Friday.

Having lost to Sri Lanka by nine wickets in their opening Group G game, the home team bounced back in style, bowling debutants Indonesia out for 71 before chasing the total in just 13.1 overs, losing four wickets.

Captain Esha Oza led from the front for the UAE, claiming two wickets with her off-spin and scoring 30 runs as an opener to set up the victory.

Heena Hotchandani, the left-arm spinner, was one of the stars as well, claiming two wickets for just six runs to suffocate the inexperienced Indonesians on a slow wicket.

The win kept the UAE’s semifinal dream alive. But for that to happen, they need to win their final group-stage game against the hugely experienced Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Remarkably, Friday’s result was the UAE’s only second victory in the Asia Cup, having made their debut in the continental event in 2022.

Their previous victory came against Malaysia in 2022, but they lost all three of their matches against Nepal, Pakistan and India in the next edition in 2024.

To win the second match in their tournament history and keep the semifinal hope alive is a big achievement for a country that struggled to put together 11 players to form a team until around 15 years ago.

Hotchandani said each member of the team was delighted to win in front of family members at the Dubai International Stadium.

“Getting that on home ground, in front of our families, I think that's big for us. So we're very happy with this win. Hopefully, we have one more good game and then we're through,” the 25-year-old said.

“Getting a win was the first priority for us, no matter the margin. Getting that win was obviously a confidence boost. We take it one game at a time, and we're just excited to hopefully get another win.”

With two points after two matches, the UAE are currently in third place in Group B, behind second-placed Bangladesh (two points from one match), who have a better net run rate.

Hotchandani admitted that the UAE will be rooting for Sri Lanka (four points from two matches) when the defending champions face Bangladesh on Sunday.

A Sri Lankan win over Bangladesh will boost the UAE’s chances of making the semis.

“Obviously we're rooting for Sri Lanka. Hopefully, they get a win. That increases our chances of going through, and then it doesn't come down to net run rate,” Hotchandani said.

The young all-rounder then hailed the inspirational leadership and fantastic batting skills of Esha Oza, a former ICC Player of the Month, who once again rose to the challenge on Friday.

Esha’s captaincy, bowling skills and her important knock of 30 runs played a decisive role in the UAE’s victory.

“I think if you ask any youngster in that dugout, she (Esha) is an inspiration. She's a role model, be it with her leadership, her bowling or her batting,” Hotchandani said.

“The way she carries the innings through — for most of the games that the UAE plays and wins, I think she has been our pillar, carrying the innings through most of the time.

“So she's a big inspiration for everyone around UAE, and I think we're very lucky to have her in our squad.”

Brief scores: Indonesia 71 in 19.4 overs (Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini 39; Suraksha Kotte 3-16, Heena Hotchandani 2-6) lost to United Arab Emirates 75/4 in 13.1 overs (Esha Oza 30, Rinitha Rajith 22; Sofia Velic 2-25) by 6 wickets.