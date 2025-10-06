  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 06, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 14, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.2°C

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin reprimanded by ICC for breach during India world cup match

Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 2:58 PM

Top Stories

UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

New UAE sugar tax on beverages takes effect January 2026

New UAE sugar tax on beverages takes effect January 2026

Abu Dhabi: Woman ordered to pay Dh812,500, plus compensation in villa loan case

Abu Dhabi: Woman ordered to pay Dh812,500, plus compensation in villa loan case

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin was reprimanded by the ICC after an incident during the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 against India in Colombo.

The incident occurred during the 40th over of Pakistan’s chase, when Sidra forcefully hit her bat onto the pitch after being dismissed.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai: Iraq Day at Expo City takes thousands 'back decades'

thumb-image

'Teacher of generations': Sheikh Hamdan shares heartfelt photos of UAE President

thumb-image

Russell wins Singapore GP as McLaren seal constructors' title

thumb-image

Turkey says 36 citizens from Gaza-bound flotilla due to return after Israeli seizure

thumb-image

Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan show off 'sibling chemistry' at fashion show

 

The right-handed batter was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which states: "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match," as a violation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In addition to the reprimand, one demerit point has been added to Sidra’s disciplinary record. This is her first offence in a 24-month period.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste and fourth umpire Kim Cotton had levelled the charges.

Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandré Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, negating the need for a formal hearing.

Sidra was the leading run-getter for Pakistan, scoring a valiant 81 off 106 deliveries in an 88-run defeat for her side.

Pakistan will face Australia next at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on October 8 in Colombo.