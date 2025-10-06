Pakistan batter Sidra Amin reprimanded by ICC for breach during India world cup match

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin was reprimanded by the ICC after an incident during the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 against India in Colombo.

The incident occurred during the 40th over of Pakistan’s chase, when Sidra forcefully hit her bat onto the pitch after being dismissed.

The right-handed batter was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which states: "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match," as a violation.

In addition to the reprimand, one demerit point has been added to Sidra’s disciplinary record. This is her first offence in a 24-month period.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste and fourth umpire Kim Cotton had levelled the charges.

Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandré Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, negating the need for a formal hearing.

Sidra was the leading run-getter for Pakistan, scoring a valiant 81 off 106 deliveries in an 88-run defeat for her side.

Pakistan will face Australia next at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on October 8 in Colombo.