Woakes not in England's plans after missing Ashes, says Key

Chris Woakes looks unlikely to return to the England Test set-up after team director Rob Key said the 36-year-old all-rounder, who missed out on selection for the Ashes series, was not in their plans for the future.

Woakes suffered a dislocated shoulder against India at The Oval last month and was racing to prove his fitness before the Ashes in Australia, which begins in Perth on November 21.

However, he was not included in the 16-man list announced on Tuesday and Key said the injury had come at a bad time.

"In cricket terms, the timing of it as much as anything else, and the chance of recurrence for the immediate future for Chris Woakes," Key told reporters on Wednesday.

"He was running out of time to be ready for the start for the Ashes. And then once you get out of an Ashes series, you're often looking at the next cycle, really. So Chris Woakes isn't in our plans at the minute, at all."

Meanwhile, Key says captain Ben Stokes will be ready for the heat of the Ashes battle in Australia despite a lack of action following a shoulder injury.

Talismanic all-rounder Stokes has not played any cricket since July, missing the final Test against India at the Oval, which the tourists won to level the series at 2-2.

But the 34-year-old was this week named to lead the squad for the five Tests against arch-rivals Australia.

Key told reporters that he had "no issues" with the skipper's lack of cricket.

"I think he had probably the best series he's had for us in the three years that (England coach) Brendon (McCullum), myself and Ben have been doing it," he said, referring to the Tests against India.

"With the ball, certainly it's the best I've seen him bowl for a long time, if not ever. And that was without playing a lot of cricket going into the summer.

"So I have no issues with Ben Stokes at all. And he's generally the type of player that builds and everything he does gets himself ready for these big moments."

England have not won the Ashes in Australia since 2010/2011, under the captaincy of Andrew Strauss, and last lifted the urn at home in 2015.

They have a terrible record on recent tours, losing 13 out of the past 15 Tests Down Under, with the other two matches finishing as draws.