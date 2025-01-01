Without Bumrah, this series might be more one-sided, says Glenn McGrath

Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath (left) poses with Australian captain Pat Cummins at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 1, 2025. — AFP

Former Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath on Wednesday reflected on the talisman India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's performance and said that without him the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy might have been "more one-sided" in Australia's favour.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year.

Despite ending on the losing side, Bumrah showed his charm with the ball yet again. In the first innings, when Australia had complete control of the game, he struck thrice in quick succession to pull India back into the mix. Even in the second innings, Bumrah lived up to his reputation and ended the match with figures of 9/156.

Bumrah is now the highest wicket-taker at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with 30 scalps at an average of 12.83.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, McGrath called Bumrah a 'class and unique' player.

"Bumrah to me is class, there's no doubt about it. He's unique. He has an action you wouldn't teach a young guy, but he's found a way to adapt it, and he's just absolutely incredible," McGrath said.

"The way he powers in those last few steps, powers through the crease. You know, he's got a little bit of hyperextension, which I used to have as well, and, you know, he's coping with that. And he's just got incredible control both ways."

McGrath added that the India seamer's stats are unbelievable. The 54-year-old accepted that he is a 'massive fan' of Bumrah.