Wishes pour in on Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar cuts the birthday cake to celebrate the most memorable half-century of his life. — Twitter

By ANI Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 7:44 PM

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday took to social media on his 50th birthday, celebrating the occasion in style with a cricketing reference.

Referring to a Test match taking a break at Tea time during the course of day, Tendulkar tweeted, "Tea time: 50 Not Out!."

He shared a picture of himself relaxing and enjoying some tea at his residence.

Tendulkar, the only batsman to have scored 100 international centuries, is among the most revered figures in cricket history.

On Monday, Mumbai Indians stars also wished Tendulkar on the occasion of his 50th birthday and recalled their memories associated with some of the best moments of his two-decade-long career.

"You have inspired so many people worldwide. I want to wish you a very happy birthday on the behalf of MI family. Your presence means a lot to us," said MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Tilak Varma, the MI rising star, said, "When you meet him from a close distance, it is a different vibe. A very happy birthday and I wish you good health."

The International Cricket Council, the world's governing body in cricket, also extended their wishes to Tendulkar. They also changed their cover picture on Twitter to honour the legend.

"Another half-century for Sachin Tendulkar A legend of cricket through the years #50forSachin," tweeted ICC.

World Cup-winning Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted a video in which he talked about Sachin and the role he played in his life.

"He came, he played and he conquered hearts for four generations! Good days or bad days, no runs or 100 runs, his head was always held high and feet firmly planted on the ground. He taught us that following the right process leads to long-term progress!. The legend of legends, he has always been there as a teammate, a friend, a mentor and an elder brother! To our very own GOAT, wishing you a very happy 50th Master and here's looking forward to the next 50!," said Yuvraj's post.

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has had his say where he believes Tendulkar sits in the pecking order among the best players of all time.

Speaking on The ICC Review on the occasion of Tendulkar's 50th birthday, the former Australian batsman revealed his admiration for his old on-field rival.

"I've said forever Sachin's technically the best batter that I've ever seen and played with or against," Ponting remarked.

"Whatever plan that we came up with as a bowling group, he found a way to combat it, whether it was in India or Australia. It's hard to rank and judge players as everyone is different and everyone plays the game differently. But certainly, through the generation that I played, he was technically the best player that I saw," added Ponting