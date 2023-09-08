Asia Cup: Will India attack Pakistan fast bowlers?

There are two ways to handle the Pakistan pace attack

Round two of the India-Pakistan rivalry begins on Sunday at Colombo with rain again being a threat after the first match was washed out at Pallekele.

The first match, even though had its its ups and downs with Pakistan first knocking over India’s top four batsmen before India came back through Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya to stage a remarkable recovery.

But Pakistan once again bounced back through its fast bowlers and bowled India out for just 266 runs in 48.5 overs.

Pakistan’s fast bowlers once again proved how menacing they are in their last match against Bangladesh bowling them out for 193 and chasing down the total with ease.

India’s bowling and fielding were below par which allowed Nepal to score 230. Even though India won the rain-shortened game by 10 wickets with both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scoring fifties.

It will once again be a challenge for both the openers against Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Harris Rauf who have, in every match in the Asia Cup, knocked over the top order.

There are two ways to handle the Pakistan pace attack. One is to attack them from the onset like Virendra Sehwag used to do and unsettle their line and length, but it could also be disastrous if it does not go to plan.

The other way is to play out the first 10 overs with proper technique, see off the new ball and then wait for the other Pakistan bowlers to attack with wickets in hand.

Which method will India adapt remains to be seen, the aggressive style or the traditional style?

So far, it’s the Pakistani bowlers who have had their say.

According to me, it’s time the Indian batsman calls the shots and attack their bowlers to unsettle them.

Only time will tell us how India approaches the game. But with rain being forecast, fans will hope it does not play spoilsport again and that they get a full game and leave it up to India and Pakistan to deliver a thriller.

