When Kohli's wicket fell, stadium was quiet like library, says Pat Cummins

Australian captain Pat Cummins said the silence was deafening at the 100,000- capacity Narendra Modi Stadium when Indian star batsman Virat Kohli was dismissed during the World Cup final on November 19.
Australia won their sixth World Cup title beating India by six wickets.
But the turning point of the match was when Kohli played on to a length delivery from Cummins.
"We're in a huddle after the wicket of Kohli in the final and (Steve) Smith says, 'Boys, listen to the crowd." And we just took a moment of pause, and it was as quiet as a library, 100,000-plus Indians there and it was so quiet. I'll savour that moment for a long time," Cummins told The Age during an interaction.
Late, he spoke to reporters and said that to hold the trophy, it took a lot out of him and his team.
"To hold one trophy takes a lot. But, to hold them across formats really shows our amazing coaching group and also the squad of players," Cummins said.
"You can't do that with 11 players. You need 25 really good players. So, it shows the strength of Australian cricket at the moment and the appetite of the guys to compete whenever they play.
"Everything takes a lot out of you, but the guys keep rocking up and performing, which is as pleasing as anything else."
