West Indies recall Athanaze, Chanderpaul for India tour

West Indies have recalled batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze for their two-Test tour of India next month but there was no place in the 15-man squad for former skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre received a maiden Test call up as West Indies brace for a trial by spin in India.

"The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul is to help transform our fortunes at the top of the order given the recent struggles, with Alick Athanaze being added for his strengths and qualities against spin bowling," head coach Daren Sammy said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Khary is included for the first time as our second spinner in what we expect to be helpful conditions."

Vice captain Jomel Warrican will spearhead their spin attack with West Indies opting to rest fellow left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie to keep him fresh for the Twenty20 World Cup in February and March next year.

"Playing in the subcontinent always presents a challenge and we have selected a team to be competitive in these conditions," Sammy said.

Brathwaite managed a total of 15 runs in four innings in the first two Tests against Australia before being dropped for the final match in Kingston where the tourists completed a 3-0 series sweep.

The first Test against India is scheduled in Ahmedabad from October 2 while Delhi hosts the second test from October 10.

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.