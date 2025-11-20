Weatherald and Doggett to debut for Australia in Ashes opener

Opening batter Jake Weatherald and pace bowler Brendan Doggett will make their debuts for Australia in the first Ashes clash in Perth on Friday, the first time since January 2019 that two new baggy green caps have been handed out before a single Test.

Steve Smith, standing in as captain for the injured Pat Cummins, named the team in his eve-of-match press conference at Perth Stadium on Thursday, ending months of speculation about the opening partnership.

Weatherald's inclusion to open the batting with Usman Khawaja combined with Cameron Green's recovery from injury meant no place in the team for seven-Test all-rounder Beau Webster.

Marnus Labuschagne, who has been used as a makeshift opener, will bat at his favoured number three position ahead of Smith and Travis Head.

Doggett will stand in for the injured Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland, as expected, replaces Cummins in a weakened pace attack that also features stalwart left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

"Injuries happen in sport, particularly in cricket with fast bowlers," Smith told reporters in Perth.

"So, unfortunate that those two are out, but I think an exciting opportunity for Scotty and for Brendan."

Much of the selection of the batting order was always going to rest on the fitness to bowl of all-rounder Green, who struggled with a side issue last month as he made his comeback from a serious spinal problem.

The 26-year-old, who brings genuine quick bowling and explosive batting to the team, declared himself ready to go with both bat and ball on Tuesday, allowing selectors to bring in Weatherald as a specialist opener.

Weatherald, who boasts a modest first class average of 37.47, will be Khawaja's sixth opening partner in 15 Tests since David Warner retired from the format in January of last year.

The 31-year-old will not do much to lower the average age of a team packed with thirtysomethings but will be expected to quickly transfer his good recent form for Tasmania into the Test arena.

"I'm really excited for him," Smith added. "He's worked hard for a long period of time. I think he's going to complement Uzzy pretty well up top."

Doggett, like many an Australian quick of his generation, has plugged away consistently for his native Queensland and South Australia in domestic cricket while Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc have locked up the test spots.

Also 31, he sprung into contention to become the first quick bowler to debut since Boland in 2021 when Hazlewood and uncapped Ashes squad member Sean Abbott both suffered hamstring injuries in a Sheffield Shield match in Sydney last week.

"He is very skilful," said Smith. "I think he's improved a hell of a lot in the last few years, and I'm excited to see him go about his business."

His selection along with Boland means Australia will field two indigenous players in a Test team for the first time on Friday.

Australia team: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett.