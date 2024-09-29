We want to bring our best in big moments, says Knight

England's Sophie Ecclestone and Heather Knight celebrate a wicket during a T20 International against New Zealand. — Reuters file

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 5:45 PM

It’s an honour to lead the England team into another World Cup.

World Cups are always special events to be involved in as a player and create lasting memories. There's nothing that quite compares to having all the best teams in the world competing to win that trophy and you always feel honoured to be a part of it.

We've got a lovely mix of experience and youth, with players who've been there and done it before, but we've also got a few players who are taking part in a World Cup for the first time which is really exciting. My message to them is to enjoy each moment and embrace the challenge.

I’m really excited by the squad we have selected for the tournament in the UAE. We’ve got a lot of bases covered and over the last year, everyone in the squad has stepped up at some point to put in brilliant performances to help the team win games of cricket. We want to make great memories both on and off the pitch and everyone is excited for the month ahead.

I am writing this from our training camp in Abu Dhabi prior to the start of the tournament which will hopefully stand us in good stead. It’s been a great set up out here that has allowed us to get used to the heat and conditions we will face. It’s all starting to feel real now as we get closer to our opening match against Bangladesh on October 5.

We have been building towards this World Cup over the last 18 months or so and have built a lot of confidence from the way we’ve been playing. We want to continue to play the sort of cricket we have been playing and bring our best in the big moments. Everyone in the squad will have a big role to play.

There hasn’t been a lot of women’s’ cricket in the UAE to date so the sample size for Women's T20 matches in the region is small. We know the stadiums have quality facilities. We’ve been preparing for Bangladesh for a long time, getting players ready for those conditions, but despite the shift to the UAE I don’t think our plans change too much.