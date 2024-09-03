'We cannot express this feeling': Bangladesh players jubilant after historic win

Bangladesh players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Test series against Pakistan. — AFP

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 7:20 PM

Bangladesh celebrated a historic first Test series win over Pakistan and a 2-0 clean sweep with a tense six-wicket victory in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Shakib Al Hasan hit the winning boundary 25 minutes before tea on the fifth and final day of the second Test to spark jubilation in the away dressing room.

A handful of Bangladesh supporters waving the nation's flag were also there to see their country win only a third away series in 33 attempts.

Shakib was unbeaten on 21 and Mushfiqur Rahim was on 22 as the visitors painstakingly overhauled the 185-run target.

Openers Zakir Hasan (40) and Shadman Islam (24), plus skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34), all put runs on the board to help Bangladesh to a famous win.

Pakistan scored 274 and 172 while Bangladesh recovered from 26-6 to make 262 in their first innings.

Litton Das's 138 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 78 rescued Bangladesh with the bat in the first innings after they were reduced to 26 for six.

"It's a big achievement by the Bangladesh cricket team. I am part of this, so I am very happy," Litton said.

Their fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud (5-43) and Nahid Rana (4-44) then wrecked Pakistan (172 all out) on Monday with career-best figures

"Very proud. Very young group, in terms of the number of games they have played. Probably not the kind of wickets we were expecting when we were talking about scouting for Pakistan. But this group has improved every Test and showed some good control second innings particularly, so very proud," Andre Adams, the bowling coach, said.

Bangladesh won the first Test by 10 wickets -- also in Rawalpindi -- for their first victory over Pakistan in 14 matches.

Skipper Najmul described the series win as momentous moment for a country recently hit by protests and the overthrow of former premier Sheikh Hasina.

"It means a lot to Bangladesh cricket and to all the players," said the captain. "I cannot express the feelings.

"When we came here everybody was determined to do something special and we wanted to win. I am happy that everyone did his job to the best and we have won a historic series."

Najmul heaped particular praise on his bowlers, especially all-rounder Mehidy, who finished with 10 wickets off his spin bowling.

"I think the way he bowled in the first innings on this kind of condition, taking five wickets, was great," he said.