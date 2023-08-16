We are looking forward to playing UAE, says New Zealand captain Tim Southee

Brit hits out at critics saying his back hurts from 'carrying the heavyweight division' as mega-fight against American Deontay Wilder looms in January
With regular white-ball captain Kane Williamson facing a race against time to be fit for the ICC 50 Overs World Cup, Test skipper Tim Southee is in contention to lead the Kiwi challenge in India.
The veteran swing bowler now has a chance to show his leadership skills in the shorter version when New Zealand play UAE in a three-match T20 series which starts in Dubai on Thursday.
The UAE series also offers New Zealand a very good opportunity to fine-tune their game ahead of the World Cup.
"It's a different format of the game, but any cricket from now until the World cup is going to help any player that plays both formats," Southee told reporters in Dubai on Wednesday.
"I guess the conditions are going to be hot, but the conditions are similar to what you see in India. So any cricket we play now is good for our players ahead of the World Cup in India."
New Zealand, Southee says, will not be taking UAE lightly.
"The UAE is a developing side and a growing side. We know what they are capable of and they are improving all the time. So we are looking forward to the challenge," he said.
The 34-year-old Southee, one of the best new-ball bowlers in the world, believes the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium is likely to be batting-friendly.
"I think the wicket looks reasonably fresh. I don't think it will spin too much and it won't offer much for the pace bowlers," he said.
"It's a usually a good cricket surface at this stadium. So we are expecting the same here."
The second and third matches of the series will also be played in Dubai on August 19 and 20.
Fan can expect to see a few fresh faces in the New Zealand playing eleven against the UAE.
"We may try a few players that have proved themselves in domestic cricket back home," Southee said.
"They might get a chance to play some international cricket here."
