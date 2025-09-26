We are good enough to beat anyone, says Pakistan captain after setting up India final

Unlike the seemingly unstoppable Indian team, Pakistan’s opponents in Sunday’s Asia Cup final at Dubai International Stadium, Salman Agha’s men have crawled their way to the title-decider.

It’s their bowlers that have bailed them out in the tournament as their batters have repeatedly struggled for form and rhythm.

In Thursday’s make-or-break Super Four game against Bangladesh, Pakistan were tottering at 73 for six before Mohammad Haris (31 off 23 balls) and Mohammad Nawaz (25 off 15 balls) helped them reach 133 for eight.

Their Shaheen Shah Afridi-led bowling attack then turned up the heat on Bangladesh, restricting them to 124 for nine for a hard-fought 11-run win.

Without Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, their two most experienced players, this new-look Pakistan team is still a work in progress.

Agha knows that many things need to fall into place for them to beat India in the final, having lost twice to their arch-rivals in the tournament.

The Pakistan skipper, though, draws inspiration from the team’s ‘special’ ability to win matches despite their unconvincing batting performances against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

“If you can win these kinds of games, you must be a special team. Everyone chipped in,” he said, referring to three-wicket hauls from Afridi and right-arm pacer Haris Rauf.

“The way Shaheen bowled and the way Haris (Rauf) bowled up front, it was special. We are finding ways to win. There are ways to improve, but we will be better in the final.”

Agha also heaped praise on ‘team man’ Haris for his match-turning knock after Pakistan slumped to 73 for six.

“He is a special player. He is not batting in his number. He never moaned. He said whatever the team needs, he will do it. He is contributing every single game, and I am very happy,” he said.

Agha says his team knows how to cause upset in the final against India, a team that has beaten them in seven straight matches across two white-ball formats since 2022.

“Very excited for the final,” he said. We know what we need to do, and we are a good enough team to beat anyone, and we will come on Sunday and try to beat them.”

Meanwhile, Afridi (4-0-18-3), who got his second straight three-wicket haul, is also brimming with confidence ahead of the final.

“Early on, as a team, we need breakthroughs, and I go for that,” said Afridi, who dedicated his man-of-the-match performance against Bangladesh to his wife and son.

“Now we are ready (for the final)!