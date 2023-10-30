Watch: Stadium lights up as Team India announces best fielder in match against England

One of the team's traditions at the Cricket World Cup is to announce the best fielders in increasingly unique ways

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 2:00 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 2:13 PM

Team India’s juggernaut is proving to be unbeatable at the ongoing World Cup. The hosts extended their winning run to six games, having got the better of reigning champions England on Sunday. Following the tradition at this World Cup, the Indian team management came up with another unique way to announce their best fielder of the game against England.

One of the team's traditions at the World Cup is to announce the best fielders in increasingly unique ways In Pune, the winner of the best fielder's award was revealed on the electronic display board, while in Dharamsala, it was the spider cam that was spotted carrying the medal-winner’s name.

Now, in a video shared by the official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team, big names like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja could be seen eagerly waiting for the announcement in the dressing room after the game against England. However, it was KL Rahul who won the medal. Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja have won it in the past.

Rahul, in fact, was the only Indian cricketer who completed a catch as the rest of the English players were bowled, dismissed leg-before or stumped. Substitute fielder Ishan Kishan and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj also earned special mention for their commitment on the field.

"This medal is merely not about statistics. It's not about just one good catch or saving some runs. It's who brings on the spirit on the field. And what that one act you make determines how much the impact is making on the match. All that is counted and those are the winners. Here comes our unsung hero contribution. Sometimes things go under the radar but never go unnoticed. KL Rahul," fielding coach T Dilip was heard saying in a video shared by the Indian cricket team.

“Lights out in Lucknow. This Post-match medal ceremony was LIT(erally) Bigger & Brighter. Presenting a visual spectacle,” read the caption of the Instagram post.

A spectacle it was indeed, as the team and coaches followed Dilip outside to the stadium, where the seats lit up with Rahul's name.

Watch the video here:

Apart from winning the best fielder’s award, Rahul played a key knock of 39 against England in Lucknow. Later, Suryakumar Yadav’s cameo of 47-ball 49 guided India to a respectable total of 229. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets to bundle out England for 129.

ALSO READ: