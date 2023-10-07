Watch: Pakistan team gets amazing reception at hotel after defeating Netherlands

'The atmosphere was quite interesting, but all our players played with confidence," said coach Kano following the 4-1 win over North Korea
Pakistani cricket fans may be facing an anxious wait for visas to travel to India for the ODI World Cup and the team may be missing their presence. But Babar Azam and his men have felt right at home ever since they set foot on their neighbouring country's shores.
They have been warmly welcomed by the Indian public in Hyderabad. They have been well supported during their warm-up matches and were cheered on when they played their tournament opener against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.
And after they eked out a 81-run win, they received a lot more love and affection from Indian fans.
As the team made its way to the team hotel, they were cheered on by Indian fans at the hotel's entrance. And it did not end there. The hotel staff lined up and clapped for them all the way through.
The day also happened to be bowling coach former South African pacer Morne Morkel's 39th birthday.
Pakistan next take on Sri Lanka in their second game at the same venue on October 10.
Watch the video here:
ALSO READ:
'The atmosphere was quite interesting, but all our players played with confidence," said coach Kano following the 4-1 win over North Korea
The 21-year-old Spaniard has a commanding six-stroke lead over Korean Jaewoong Eom at the $2 million International Series
India's young side made light work of Bangladesh as Afghanistan beat Pakistan
The Red Bull racer can secure the F1 title with at least a sixth-place finish in the sprint race on Saturday
Dutch captain Scott Edwards said he was a little bit disappointed with a match that 'got away'
'I am an Indian first and love the likes of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli but I also have the same love for Babar', says 15-year-old Alisha from Bhopal
UAE boasts an impressive total of 16 medals including three gold, five silver and eight bronze.
A win first-up could change things dramatically for the Dasun Shanaka's Lions