Watch: Pakistan can win the World Cup, says chief selector Inzamam

The Men in Green will kick off their campaign against The Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India

By ANI Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 8:19 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 8:20 PM

Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed a firm belief that the Pakistan team will bring the World Cup trophy back to the nation after the squad announcement took place on Friday.

Inzamam backed the Pakistan team to perform well and bring the trophy back for the first time since 1992.

"I have a firm belief that this squad can bring the World Cup trophy to Pakistan and make the whole nation proud with their incredible performances. It is time to get behind our team and provide them with the backing and support that they need," Inzamam said in a press conference.

"World Cup is the most important event in any cricketer’s life and I want to congratulate all the cricketers who have made it to the squad through their impressive performances. This team has performed wonderfully well over the last couple of years and that is why we have shown faith in the same bunch," Inzamam added.

Pakistan will be aiming aim for their second Cricket World Cup title, but will now head into the tournament without the services of the talented speedster. Hasan Ali has been named in the squad as Naseem's replacement.

He went on to talk about the change they had to make and also provided an update on injured Haris Rauf who still remains in contention to play for Pakistan in the upcoming tournament.

"We were forced to make one change because of an unfortunate injury to Naseem Shah. We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the all-important tournament. I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to (shadow) bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection," Inzamam added.

