Watch: Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed's chat with 'imaginary friend' leaves social media baffled

Moment from Afghanistan’s run chase at the World Cup match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai goes viral

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 4:20 PM

Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed pulled off a crucial knock of 27-ball 40 against Afghanistan - but that was not why he made headlines.

A video of the player seemingly talking to himself during the match has gone viral on social media. The clip shows Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan approach to discuss the game plan, while Iftikhar converses with an invisible figure.

Watch the video here:

The incident, which occurred during Afghanistan’s run chase at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, has a meme fest on social media platform X.

One user wondered, “Are these players allowed to wear AirPods/EarBuds during the match?”

Another user said, “Someone is sitting on the ground it seems.”

One commenter felt that Iftikhar Ahmed was probably “talking to his imaginary friend.”

A fan cheekily suggested that the Pakistan international may have had a “telecommunication device with him.”

On the field

Iftikhar’s handy knock of 40 propelled Pakistan to a defendable total of 282 against Afghanistan. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam emerged as his side’s highest run scorer with 74 in that game. However, Pakistan bowlers made a meal of their defence as they could only dismiss two Afghanistan players during the run chase.

Later, Iftikhar himself pointed out that Pakistan have struggled at this World Cup largely due to the inefficiency of their spinners. He ended up without a wicket conceding 27 runs in his five overs against Afghanistan.

"We do have finger spinners in our team, including me and (Mohammad) Nawaz. Yes, the role of our spinners hasn't been that effective here. But we will keep trying to improve. That's all we can do. Frankly speaking, this was a wicket of 300-plus. But, their bowlers did trouble us. As a batting unit, we need to improve,” the 33-year-old told the reporters following his side’s defeat to Afghanistan.

The eight-wicket defeat to the Afghans has left Pakistan at the fifth spot in the World Cup 2023 standings. In their next fixture, Pakistan will be up against South Africa on Friday.

