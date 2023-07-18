Watch: MS Dhoni's magnificent bike collection revealed by former cricketer

Venkatesh Prasad shared the video on Twitter with a caption that appreciated Mahi's 'passion'

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 8:57 AM

The Indian Cricket team is the highest paid team in the game – living up to that fact is MS Dhoni, the former captain of the team.

Known for his calmness and humility, Dhoni's hidden passion has been revealed – the famous wicketkeeper enjoys riding bikes. And has a garage full of them.

In a video put up by Venkatesh Prasad, also known as 'Venky', the former cricketers are seen taking a tour of a garage, with Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh recording their interaction.

Prasad shared the video on Twitter with a caption that appreciated Dhoni's "passion", with him even saying that one would have to be "mad" to pursue something of this scale. In the video, the cricket coach said that "this could be a bike showroom" (translated from Hindi).

Mahi's impressive bike collection is no secret to those who live in Ranchi or follow the batter's life closely, however, this is the first time that fans have been able to witness the splendour of the same.

In the video, at one point, Sakshi asks Dhoni, "Why, Mahi, why". To which, the cricketer responds by saying with a smile, "Because you took everything and I needed something of my own".

The cricketer jokingly added, "this is the only thing you allowed". He even mentioned a badminton court that his wife wanted to have.

Fans have left several comments on the video of Mahi's garage, with one even remarking, "Am more curious on where he keeps the keys to them all, and how does he pick the right one from the bunch!"

ALSO READ: