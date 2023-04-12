Watch: Legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar stunned by '100-year-old' fast bowler who mimics his style

Favourite, defending champion and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler was one of seven players sitting three strokes behind the leaders after shooting 68
Legendary Pakistani pace bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, who holds the record for delivering the fastest ball, took to social media to share a video of an elderly man who possesses the retired speedster’s bowling action.
Akhtar, aka the Rawalpindi Express, wrote “100 mph at 100 I'd love to meet him (someone find him for me),” alongside a clip of the bearded elderly man who can be seen doing a run-up with a ball in hand in a remote area.
“Similar run-up similar high arm action and similar follow through just to see,” responded a fan.
“Old version of Rawalpindi express,” wrote another fan.
Akhtar was famous for his ability to bowl at very high speeds. He was among the most feared fast bowlers in the cricket world ever since hae made his debut in 1997.
The pacer's quickest recorded delivery was 161.4 km an hour during the ICC One Day International World Cup match against England at Cape Town in 2003.
ALSO READ:
Favourite, defending champion and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler was one of seven players sitting three strokes behind the leaders after shooting 68
Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi and China's Ding Liren will battle it out in the Kazakh capital, Astana after Magnus Carlsen opted not to defend his title
Topley landed awkwardly on his 2.01-metre (6 feet and 7 inch) frame on Monday while fielding against Mumbai Indians and left the ground
This is not a personality contest; it's about patriotism, policies and the people they impact, the 83-year-old said
The match schedule for the tournament is still under wraps as geopolitics cloud the build-up to the showpiece event
The 21-year-old Pole has been a staunch supporter of her Ukrainian rivals criticising the WTA for not doing enough to support them
The Dubai Ambulance Team defeated the Community Development Team 30-8
Round Two of the 11-month Tour was staged from March 23 to April 4 at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai