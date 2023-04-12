Watch: Legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar stunned by '100-year-old' fast bowler who mimics his style

Legendary Pakistani pace bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, who holds the record for delivering the fastest ball, took to social media to share a video of an elderly man who possesses the retired speedster’s bowling action.

Akhtar, aka the Rawalpindi Express, wrote “100 mph at 100 I'd love to meet him (someone find him for me),” alongside a clip of the bearded elderly man who can be seen doing a run-up with a ball in hand in a remote area.

“Similar run-up similar high arm action and similar follow through just to see,” responded a fan.

“Old version of Rawalpindi express,” wrote another fan.

Akhtar was famous for his ability to bowl at very high speeds. He was among the most feared fast bowlers in the cricket world ever since hae made his debut in 1997.

The pacer's quickest recorded delivery was 161.4 km an hour during the ICC One Day International World Cup match against England at Cape Town in 2003.

