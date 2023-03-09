Watch: Indian PM Narendra Modi takes lap of honour with Australian PM on day 1 of final Test match

The two officials were greeted with loud cheers as they celebrated India-Australia friendship at the world's largest stadium

Screengrab

Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 4:17 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese graced the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both prime ministers were greeted with loud cheers before the start of the match as they took a lap of honour across the massive sports arena to celebrate 75 years of friendship between India and Australia.

Modi posted a tweet, saying: "Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM @AlboMP to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match. I am sure it will be an exciting game!"

Albanese compared the cricket match with the India-Australia ties and said that both countries are cooperating to make a better world as the cricket teams of both countries are competing to be the best in the world.

Here's how the 'memorable morning' went, as shared by the Indian prime minister:

After leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium, Albanese tweeted: "As two cricket-loving nations, Australia and India share a fierce but friendly rivalry. At the heart of this contest is genuine respect, reflecting the affection and friendship between our people."

During the match, the hosts made just one change with Mohammed Shami replacing pacer Mohammad Siraj, who was given rest considering his workload. Australia made no changes to their winning team from the third Test.

Australia won the toss and captain Steve Smith elected to bat first against India in the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

PM Modi presented the Test cap to India captain Rohit Sharma while the Australian PM handed the 'Baggy Green' to Aussie skipper Steve Smith.

The Australian PM who arrived in India on Wednesday, on the same day participated in Holi celebrations along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar.

