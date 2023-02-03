Watch: Indian cricketer bats with broken wrist; video goes viral as netizens praise 'team spirit'

Saudi Arabia was the sole bidder after India withdrew in December
On the second day of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final, Hanuma Vihari, a batter for the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Team, was seen batting with just one hand.
Having just fractured his wrist with a short ball from Avesh Khan, Vihari had retired hurt on 16 in the first innings. However, he did not give up.
The batter was seen walking back onto the field and holding back the Madhya Pradesh team after his team lost 9 batters. He batted left-handed this time, and played one-handed shots.
The Internet was set ablaze with praise for the determined cricketer, lauding his team spirit and perseverance.
Dinesh Karthik, player on the national team, applauded Vihari, tweeting that he showed "Bravery to another level". Another Twitter user called him a "warrior".
Vihari himself took to social media after the match.
"Do it for the team. Do it for the bunch," he tweeted.
He also expressed his thanks for all the good wishes directed his way, and said it meant a lot to him.
