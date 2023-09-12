Watch: How Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrated after beating Pakistan in Asia Cup

A win on Sunday will further enhance their chances of making the final on September 17
The Indian cricket team registered a massive victory against Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four game in Colombo on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a sneak peek into the team's celebrations after they beat the arch-rival by 228 runs.
In the video, shared by BCCI on X (formerly Twitter), Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul, are seen leaving the stadium in a bus as fans crowd around to catch a glimpse of them.
Team India received a warm welcome after entering their hotel. The clip also shows us a glimpse of their pool party. The players are seen having a good time, with Rohit Sharma dancing and Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill sharing some laughs.
The video also offers a glimpse of Team India's intense practice sessions that helped them emerge victorious in Monday's match.
"A memorable victory followed by a much-deserved recovery session ahead of today's Super 4s encounter. Here's a quick round-up of Team India's remarkable win over Pakistan in Colombo," the text attached to the clip read.
Many users reacted to the video.
"Much needed relaxation," a user wrote.
"Well deserved, and going for another one today. Bleed Blue. Team India," another said.
A person wrote, "Congratulations you deserve it. India played like a champion last night".
"Goosebumps moment when public were chanting for KL Rahul," a comment read.
Virat Kohli passed 13,000 in one-day internationals en route to his 47th century, and KL Rahul marked his return from injury with a ton in a lopsided Asia Cup Super Four clash.
Pakistan's batsmen, needing a daunting 357 for victory after Kohli made 122 not out off 94 balls and Rahul remained unbeaten on 111 off 106, never really got going and finished on 128 with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf both absent through injury.
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav (5-25) ripped through Pakistan's lineup following a brief rain interruption after Jasprit Bumrah removed Imam-ul-Haq and Hardik Pandya castled the dangerous Babar Azam.
The match was scheduled for Sunday but was disrupted by rain after India reached 147-2 in 24.1 overs. It continued on the reserve day on Monday.
