Watch: Former Pakistan captain brands Babar Azam’s men as a ‘miss and hit’ unit at ODI World Cup

Legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis pointed out that the team are weaker than their arch-rivals and hosts India

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 11:08 AM

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad late on Wednesday to take part in the ODI World Cup scheduled to start on October 5. Winners of the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan will kick off their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.

Ahead of the World Cup, legendary Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis branded Babar Azam’s men as a “miss and hit” squad this time. Waqar, at the same time, pointed out that the team are “weaker” than their arch-rivals and hosts India.

"As we all know, it (India vs Pakistan) will be the biggest game, mother of all the games. So, when you play in Ahmedabad, you will have to control your nerves, and not only Pakistan will be under pressure since it is a weaker team as compared to India. But India will also be under pressure because the crowd in the stadium will create pressure on both the teams," Younis told Star Sports.

"However, if we judge purely based on the team's performance, India definitely will be a better team. If I talk about Pakistan, they are a miss and hit this time. The absence of Naseem Shah will be a big disadvantage because Naseem and Shaheen (Afridi) used to complement each other with new ball," the 51-year-old former Pakistan skipper and head coach added.

In their third World Cup fixture, Pakistan will be up against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on October 14. Pakistan have so far faced India seven times at the ODI World Cup but they have not been able to emerge victorious even once.

In their last ODI World Cup meeting, in Manchester, Pakistan had to concede a heart-breaking 89-run defeat at the hands of Team India-led by Virat Kohli.

Pakistan will enter the tournament having suffered a loss at the Asia Cup earlier this month. Babar Azam's men even failed to reach the final stage of the continental tournament.

Apart from the Asia Cup debacle, inadequate experience of playing on Indian soil will be another headache for the Pakistan team management. A report published by The Times of India claimed that only two cricketers — Mohammad Nawaz and Agha Salman — in Pakistan’s current World Cup squad have the experience of playing in India. Moreover, Pakistan will certainly miss their premier pacer, Naseem Shah. The 20-year-old fast bowler was ruled out of the competition due to a shoulder injury.

