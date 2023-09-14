Watch: Fans involved in brawl after India-Sri Lanka Asia Cup match in Colombo

In a widely viewed video, a fan can be spotted launching a fist attack on another spectator

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 7:02 PM

A brawl broke out in the stands at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during an Asia Cup match on Tuesday. According to media reports, the fight between fans, present at the venue, took place after the Asia Cup Super Four encounter between India and Sri Lanka concluded.

In a video, which has been doing the rounds on social media, spectators can be seen getting involved in a tussle. A fan can be spotted launching a fist attack on another spectator. We can spot a female police officer present at the spot. A few seconds later, others are seen trying to stop the fight. It is still not clear what resulted in the fight.

Coming back to on-field developments, Team India clinched a resounding 41-run victory against hosts Sri Lanka to kick off their Super Four campaign in the Asia Cup on a promising note. Sri Lanka’s spin duo of Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka shared nine wickets between them to bowl out India for a paltry total of 213. Wellalage registered a sensational five-wicket haul in the game. Skipper Rohit Sharma emerged as his side’s highest scorer with a fine knock of 53 off 48 balls.

The target, however, appeared to be quite challenging as Sri Lanka folded for 172. Kuldeep Yadav emerged as India’s best bowler. He picked four wickets.

Having excelled with the ball earlier in the game, Wellalage came up with a valiant show with the bat as well. The 20-year-old produced an unbeaten knock of 42 off 46 balls. But his innings proved to be futile as Sri Lanka fell short of the total by 41 runs.

"Kuldeep is a great bowler, I tried to play my normal game with a positive mindset. I want to thank my team-mates and my coaching staff -- they gave me great support,” Man of the Match Wellalage said in a post-match presentation.

Team India have already qualified for the final, scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 17.

