Watch: Babar Azam gifts jersey to ground staff in Hyderabad after record World Cup win

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM

Pakistan continued their flawless start to their World Cup campaign after defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on Tuesday. Pakistan’s record chase of 345, the highest in a World Cup match, came courtesy of centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique. After the win, captain Babar Azam gifted a Pakistan cricket team jersey to the ground staff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Babar’s heart-warming gesture was captured by the official Instagram handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Sharing a video of the delightful moment, PCB wrote, “A fabulous gesture from Babar Azam to the Hyderabad ground staff.”

The video went on to garner more than 3 million views on Instagram. “This was a heart-warming gesture from Babar,” wrote a fan.

Another said, “Great gesture skipper and thank you Hyderabad.”

There was ample support for Pakistan in Hyderabad during the match against Sri Lanka. Pakistani fans appreciated the support in their comments under the Babar video.

“Pakistanis have a big heart and they always appreciate even the smallest gesture. Thank you, Hyderabad,” read a comment.

Another user said, “Thanks to all the fans who supported our team. Thank you, Hyderabad.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan revealed that after arriving at the venue in Hyderabad for training the curator told him that he needed to score 200.

“This afternoon as I entered the ground, the curator told me you need to score 200. I met him afterwards, we'd developed a bond, not just with him, but the people too. They did their duas (prayers) for us and we did the same for them,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Rizwan may not have been able to score a double hundred but his glorious hundred was duly appreciated by the Hyderabad crowd. Impressed by the atmosphere, Rizwan said, “It felt like I was playing in Rawalpindi. The way the crowd gave us mohabbat [love], it was amazing. Not just to me and the Pakistan team, but even to the Sri Lankan team. I had great fun. I say Rawalpindi in terms of atmosphere because the noise levels were like that.”

Mohammad Rizwan was named Player of the Match for his stupendous knock of unbeaten 131. Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique’s solid partnership of 176 helped Pakistan in chasing the target of 345 with 10 balls to spare.

