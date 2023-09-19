Watch: 16 years ago, Flintoff abused Yuvraj. Indian responded with six sixes in an over

Production City-based facility will include a Golf Academy Powered by SwingFIT in addition to re-vamped hitting bays and simulators
Sixteen years ago on this day, September 19, Indian superstar Yuvraj Singh made history by hitting six sixes in an over against England at the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa.
The unfortunate bowler was Stuart Broad, who went on to become an England all-time great in Test cricket.
But this was a T20 clash in the inaugural edition of the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa.
Yuvraj hit three fours and seven sixes in his 58 off just 16 balls as India made 218 for four.
The Indian batsman had a heated exchange of words with England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff in the 18th over of the Indian innings.
Flintoff taunted Yuvraj from his field position and the Indian responded aggressively, prompting the umpire to intervene.
It was an incident that fired up the Indian player as he hit six sixes in the next over against the hapless Broad in a brutal display of attacking batting.
Inspired by Yuvraj's heroics, India went on to win the match by 18 runs.
The left-hander was in superb form again in India's semifinal win against Australia, making a 30-ball 70.
Yuvraj made only 14 in the final against Pakistan, but India went on to clinch the last-ball thriller by five runs to lift the trophy in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.
