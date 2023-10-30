Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan after India beat England by 100 runs in World Cup match

Reviving his friendly online banters with former England skipper, Jaffer hilariously found some consolation for the 2019 World Cup winners

India's Jasprit Bumrah (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root (C) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match. Photo: AFP

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM

Famous for his witty social media posts, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a cheeky dig at the reigning world champions England. The English cricket team's chances to qualify for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals are hanging by a thread, having suffered a defeat to hosts India in Lucknow on Sunday. Reviving his friendly online banters with former England skipper Michael Vaughan, Jaffer hilariously found some consolation for the 2019 World Cup winners.

"Cheer up Michael Vaughan. I think England can still qualify... For Champions Trophy 2025 by finishing in top 7," Jaffer wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Jaffer was basically referring to England's chances of booking their berth in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The top seven teams, after the conclusion of the league stage of the ongoing World Cup, will get a chance to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held two years later in Pakistan.

Vaughan, however, feels that England, who are currently languishing at the bottom of the World Cup 2023 standings, may even find it difficult to qualify for the next edition's Champions Trophy. Sharing Jaffer's post, Vaughan wrote, "That looks a long way off at this stage, Wasim."

It was an excruciatingly painful day for Vaughan and millions of English fans as their side had to concede a 100-run loss at the hands of India yesterday. Chasing a total of 229, England folded for 129. Indian bowlers put up a classy display to earn a convincing victory. Vaughan did not forget to laud the Indian bowling unit for their commendable show.

"India too good once again. The bowling is high-class. England are just out of confidence and it's clear they now need a 50 over reset but let's not forget how good this group have been &how much joy they brought many for 7 years," Vaughan wrote.

Despite the clinical win, Indian team management will be wary of their batting. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front yesterday, having produced a fine knock of 87 against England. It was Suryakumar Yadav's late cameo which guided India to a respectable total. Yadav missed out on his half-century by one run, but his commendable batting earned a strong platform for India.

Pacer Mohammed Shami was India's star figure in the bowling unit. Shami ended up with remarkable figures of 4/22 in his seven overs to earn an emphatic win for India. The win against England helped India to extend their World Cup 2023 unbeaten streak to six games. They are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the World Cup points table.

ALSO READ: