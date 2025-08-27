Waseem to lead UAE in T20I Tri-Series against Pakistan, Afghanistan

Seasoned opening batter Muhammad Waseem will lead the 15-member UAE men’s team in the T20I Tri-Series 2025 which will be played at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29.

The series features Pakistan and Afghanistan besides the hosts.

The UAE will play Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament on Saturday, August 30.

The tournament will provide the ideal preparation opportunity to the three teams ahead of the eight-team ACC Asia Cup 2025 which will be played in the UAE from September 9.

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’ Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Rohid Khan and Saghir Khan.

Support Staff: Amjad Ezzi (team manager), Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Azharuddin Qureshi (strength and conditioning coach), Manipreet Sidhu (video analyst) and Manish Pradeshi (physiotherapist).

Tournament schedule:

Friday, August 29: Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00pm

Saturday, August 30: UAE vs Pakistan – 7:00pm

Monday, September 1: Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00pm

Tuesday, September 2: Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00pm

Thursday, September 4: Pakistan vs UAE – 7:00pm

Friday, September 5: Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00pm

Sunday, September 7: Final – 7:00pm