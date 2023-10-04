Was South African skipper Temba Bavuma sleeping during World Cup captain's meet?

The 33-year-old has clarified that he wasn't asleep and blamed the camera angle for it

The ODI cricket World Cup is right at our doorstep with reigning champions England renewing their 2019 final rivalry with New Zealand at the gigantic 130,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the western city of India on Thursday.

And on the eve of the showpiece event, all the 10 captains of the participating countries gathered for a photo-op with the trophy as well as a media roundtable thereafter at the stadium.

As the proceedings got going in the roundtable, an unsual thing happened. South African Temba Bavuma was caught sleeping over the course of the meet.

Videos and photos soon went viral on social media platforms with Bavuma becoming a meme.

One user posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Hahaha let the poor guy sleep," while another user replied: "He’s saving his energy for the World Cup final."

Another user had a hilarious reply and said: "Me in Classroom."

Another user said: "He is not sleep, he is meditating."

The 33-year-old Bavuma though has since clarified that he wasn't asleep and blamed the camera angle for it.

