Was South African skipper Temba Bavuma sleeping during World Cup captain's meet?

Season tees off with the Senior Champions Tour at The Els Club
The ODI cricket World Cup is right at our doorstep with reigning champions England renewing their 2019 final rivalry with New Zealand at the gigantic 130,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the western city of India on Thursday.
And on the eve of the showpiece event, all the 10 captains of the participating countries gathered for a photo-op with the trophy as well as a media roundtable thereafter at the stadium.
As the proceedings got going in the roundtable, an unsual thing happened. South African Temba Bavuma was caught sleeping over the course of the meet.
Videos and photos soon went viral on social media platforms with Bavuma becoming a meme.
One user posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Hahaha let the poor guy sleep," while another user replied: "He’s saving his energy for the World Cup final."
Another user had a hilarious reply and said: "Me in Classroom."
Another user said: "He is not sleep, he is meditating."
The 33-year-old Bavuma though has since clarified that he wasn't asleep and blamed the camera angle for it.
ALSO READ:
Season tees off with the Senior Champions Tour at The Els Club
'Everything leads me down a path to bring me closer to Allah,' she writes in a heartfelt Instagram post
Takayama, who took bronze in the event at the previous Asian Games in Jakarta, said he felt lucky to share the title after hitting hurdles in the race
Derrick and Khaliullina-led-team edge Gathercole and Breeze's Captains by just one point in annual even
The Mexican secured a unanimous 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109 win over the American to retain his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
South African beats India’s Chikkarangappa S. by two shots as Dubai Golden visa awardees Gagunjeet Bhullar and Jeev Milkha Singh finish tied 5th and 16th respectively
Team Abu Dhabi take the fight to Sharjah as Swedes close in on team crown
The hosts are running away at the top of the overall medals table in Hangzhou with 132 golds and still seven days of competition to go